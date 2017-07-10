Weekly News Briefs: July 10

Local

Atlanta issues boil water advisory

On Thursday, Atlanta officials issued a boil water advisory for certain parts of Downtown Atlanta and South Fulton County. According to 11 Alive, the communities affected included, but were not limited to: Cabbagetown, Edgewood, Old Fourth Ward, West End, Peoplestown, Reynoldstown, Mechanicsville, Summerhill, Avon Avenue and South Fulton County. The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said in a statement that a power outage at the Hemphill High Service Pump was the cause of the short loss of power. The treatment plant services the areas included in the advisory. The water was not contaminated, but the advisory remained until Friday. Businesses such as Coca Cola, the Arthur Blank Family YMCA, Zoo Atlanta and summer camps were affected by the power outage.

National

Trump and Russian President Putin meet for the first time

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met allegedly for the first time at the Germany G-20 Summit on Friday, after long-held speculation regarding their relationship and Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. According to NBC News, the G-20 summit is a gathering of leading rich and developing economies that is hosted in Hamburg, Germany. Reported by BBC News, Trump and Putin discussed the alleged Russian hacking of last year’s election, and other topics such as the war in Syria, terrorism and cyber security. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Trump had accepted Putin’s assertion that his country was not responsible for election interference, while U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said it is not clear whether the two countries will ever come to an agreement on the situation.

Global

North Korea test-launches one-of-a-kind missile

According to USA Today, North Korea claims it has successfully test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, Hwasong-14, on the eve of U.S. Independence Day. The country reportedly said the missile was “capable of hitting targets anywhere in the world,” and a U.S. scientist said that with an alternative path the missile could strike Alaska. South Korea and U.S. Intelligence are determining whether the missile has such an extensive capability. Kim Jong Un watched and signed an order for the launch. The missile traveled 580 miles for 39 minutes, reaching an altitude of 1,741 miles and landing in Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan. In order for the missile to strike the U.S., it would need a range of at least 4,800 miles.