Weekly News Briefs: Jan. 23

Local

Construction company CEO charged for bribing

E.R Mitchell, CEO of a construction company, has been charged for allegedly paying millions of dollars in bribes to get construction contracts in the City of Atlanta. According to FOX 5 someone went to Mitchell’s home and warned him to keep quiet. The police reports on Sept. 11, 2015 detailed that a block was thrown through Mitchell’s car with a note saying, “ER, Keep your mouth shut, shut up,” according to Fox 5.

National

Trump Inauguration protests stayed peaceful

According to NBC the women’s march on Jan. 21, the day after President Trump’s inauguration, was substitutionally more peaceful that the one that took place a day earlier. Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Washington D.C, to show their support of women’s rights. Unlike the the previous march where 230 people were arrested, no people had been arrested by Sunday 6 p.m. Instead the police department seemed to be cordial to the marchers and in return the marchers were civil even though there was hardly any personal room.

Global

Trump postpones meeting with Putin

President Donald Trump took office Jan 20. and many are expecting his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but according to Global News that won’t be happening for months. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told BBC, “This will not be in coming weeks, let’s hope for the best – that the meeting will happen in the coming months.”Some are shocked because of the democrats allegations that Kemlin assisted in President Trump’s victory against Hillary. Global News said that Kremlin refuted theses alligationations by saying that the U.S. Democratic party is searching for excuse to why Hillary lost.