Weekly News Briefs: Jan. 16

Local

Atlanta’s U.S. Rep. John Lewis feuds with Donald Trump

According to 11alive, on Jan. 13 U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia’s fifth congressional district, which embodies much of the metro-Atlanta area, said in an interview that he considers Donald Trump to be “an illegitimate president.” Following Lewis’s remarks, Trump took to Twitter to fire back, saying Lewis should focus more on his district “which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested).” Residents of Lewis’s district quickly jumped to his defense of social media, calling Lewis an “American patriot” and criticizing Trump for insulting Lewis while not taking “a shot at Putin or Assad half as hard.”

National

Reports indicate Russians have “compromising” Trump intelligence

CNN reported that both President Barack Obama and President-Elect Donald Trump had been presented with a “two-page synopsis” detailing claims that Russian operatives have “compromising personal and financial information” about the President-Elect. Kellyanne Conway, a senior advisor to Trump and his former campaign manager, dismissed the claims and Trump himself tweeted that the report was “fake news”.

Global

Iraqi military regains control of Mosul University from ISIL

According to Al Jazeera, Iraqi forces have regained control over the campus of Mosul University from ISIL. The campus, which was used as an ISIL base, was originally seized by ISIL in 2014 when the terrorist organization took control of the city of Mosul. Al Jazeera reported that reclaiming the campus entailed a two day period of “intense clashes” which eventually climaxed on Jan. 14 when dozens of Iraqi forces carrying rocket-propelled grenade launchers smashed through campus walls with bulldozers to subdue the remaining ISIL resistance in the complex.