Weekly News Briefs: Aug. 21

Local

Georgia eclipse causes delay

The AJC reported that due to the eclipse that is expected to occur on Aug. 21, many tourists will be taking to the highways to see the sun get blocked out by the moon. This has prompted the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) to suspend construction within Atlanta from noon to 7:00 p.m. on the day of the eclipse. Metro Atlanta District Engineer Kathy Zahul said this move was made for safety in light of the amount of motorists that will be on the road.

National

‘Free Speech Rally’ overtaken by counter-protesters.

NPR reported that the self-proclaimed “Free Speech Rally” in Boston was called off earlier in response to the thousands of counter-protesters that confronted the rally. 500 Boston police, some of which were uniformed and undercover, were sent out to maintain order within the crowd. The counter-protesters shouted anti-Nazi and anti-KKK slogans as they met the rally participants, but the rally attendees insisted that they weren’t affiliated with the white nationalists and neo-Nazis that protested in Charlottesville, Va.

Global

Police in Spain investigate terror attack

The Associated Press reported that authorities in Spain are searching for the terror cell responsible for the vehicle attacks in Barcelona and at a seaside resort in Cambrils. Catalian police are on the hunt for Younes Abouyaaquoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan suspected of driving the van that plowed through the crowd on Las Ramblas avenue. Spanish Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido pronounced the terror cell responsible for both attacks as “broken” due to the results of a police shootout that claimed the lives of five terror cells members on Friday.

