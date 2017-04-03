Weekly News Briefs: April 3

Local

Fire caused I-85 to collapse

Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency, after part of I-85 collapsed on Thursday, March 30. The affected portion of the highway spans three miles and is expected to take several months until the major interstate is back to normal, according to NPR. However, “hot spots” on the the highway prevent officers from fulling assessing all the damages. Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the massive fire that caused the collapse. Two of the suspects have been let go, but one is currently in custody. The cause of the fire was attributed to plastic pipes burning under the interstate for about an hour, causing it to collapse. $10 million has been given by the federal government to help pay for the cost of reconstruction, according to 11 Alive.

National

Michael Flynn asks for immunity

Former national security advisor and retired General Michael Flynn asked for immunity from prosecution on March 31. According to CNN, Flynn agreed to testifying before investigators seeking for information on Russian ties to the US elections, only if he is granted immunity. President Donald Trump has supported Flynn, tweeting “Michael Flynn should ask for immunity in that this witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media and Dems, of historic proportion!”

Global

Deadly mudslide in Colombia

Over 230 people were killed and over 200 are still missing in a destructive mudslide in Colombia on Saturday, April 1. The mudslide was caused by heavy rains, which led a nearby river to overflow and carry mud and debris through the city of Mocoa, according to The New York Times. Many of the residents were asleep, when the incident took place a little after midnight. The city is currently under several feet of mud.