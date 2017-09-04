Weekly News Briefs

Local

Cobb Lieutenant granted retirement after racist comment

Lt. Greg Abbott was granted an early retirement after he was caught on camera saying, “we only kill black people” to a white woman who was nervous to reach for the phone in the presence of the cop. According to AJC, Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register announced on Aug. 31 that he had plans to terminate Abbott, however Abbott turned in his request to retire on Sept. 1 and was granted it. Even if terminated Abbott would have received full retirement according to Cobb Public Safety Director Sam Heaton.

National

Trump has not made a decision on to attack North Korea

Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump said he’s not going to call a strike against North Korea. On Sept. 3 Trump made tweets commenting to the hostility North Korea is showing the U.S. “North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States . . . North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success,” tweeted Trump. Trump said “we’ll see” when asked if he’ll attack North Korea.

Global

Islamic State leader may not be dead

As reported by BBC, the leader of the Islamic State (IS) Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi may be hiding in a remote border area between Iraq and Syria according to Gen Stephen Townsend, commander of the anti-IS coalition. There was a Russian airstrike on Raqqa in june and Russian officials claimed that there was a “high probability” that Baghdadi had been killed. Since this discovery anti-IS groups have made an assault on the city, where an estimated 2,000 militants are hiding out.

