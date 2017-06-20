Weekly News Blotters: June 19

June 14
I called dibs
A theft of $1500 or less was reported by a Non-Georgia State affiliate from the Commerce Building. The investigation is currently active.
Finders keepers
A theft of $1500 or less was reported by a Georgia State student from the Classroom South. The investigation is currently active.
Do you guys sell pancakes?
A trespassing warning was issued to a Non-Georgia State suspect at Waffle House. The case has been cleared.
June 15
You don’t even go here
A trespassing warning was issued to a Non-Georgia State suspect at Piedmont Central. The case has been cleared.
Saving grace
A stolen car from a different jurisdiction was recovered at the Panthersville Athletic Complex on the Decatur Campus. The car owners was a Non-Georgia State affiliate. \
June 16
Science isn’t for everybody
A trespassing warning was issued to a Non-Georgia State suspect at the Petite Science Center. The case has been cleared.
Can I hold a dollar?
A theft of $500 or less was reported by a Georgia State staff member at the Georgia State Football Practice Field.
Of course that’s a real dollar
A Non-Georgia State personnel reported third degree forgery of over $1500 at the Citizen Trust Building. A Non-Georgia State suspect was arrested for the crime.
Leave me alone
A trespassing warning for disorderly conduct was issued to a Non-Georgia State individual, after being reported by a Georgia State student on John Wesley Dobbs and Piedmont Ave.
Leave a Reply