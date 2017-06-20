Weekly News Blotters: June 19

June 14

I called dibs

A theft of $1500 or less was reported by a Non-Georgia State affiliate from the Commerce Building. The investigation is currently active.

Finders keepers

A theft of $1500 or less was reported by a Georgia State student from the Classroom South. The investigation is currently active.

Do you guys sell pancakes?

A trespassing warning was issued to a Non-Georgia State suspect at Waffle House. The case has been cleared.

June 15

You don’t even go here

A trespassing warning was issued to a Non-Georgia State suspect at Piedmont Central. The case has been cleared.

Saving grace

A stolen car from a different jurisdiction was recovered at the Panthersville Athletic Complex on the Decatur Campus. The car owners was a Non-Georgia State affiliate. \

June 16

Science isn’t for everybody

A trespassing warning was issued to a Non-Georgia State suspect at the Petite Science Center. The case has been cleared.

Can I hold a dollar?

A theft of $500 or less was reported by a Georgia State staff member at the Georgia State Football Practice Field.

Of course that’s a real dollar

A Non-Georgia State personnel reported third degree forgery of over $1500 at the Citizen Trust Building. A Non-Georgia State suspect was arrested for the crime.

Leave me alone

A trespassing warning for disorderly conduct was issued to a Non-Georgia State individual, after being reported by a Georgia State student on John Wesley Dobbs and Piedmont Ave.