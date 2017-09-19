Weekly Crime Blotters: Sept. 18

Sept. 14
Smoke weed everyday
Two non-Georgia State affiliates were arrested for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute at Woodruff Park.
He’s packing
A Georgia State student was arrested at University Commons for carrying weapons on school property and possession of a controlled substance.
Parafilia
Two non-Georgia State Affiliates were arrested for possession and use of drug related objects on the corner of Fort St. NE and Auburn Ave.
That’s private property
A Georgia State staff member complained about criminal damage to property that exceeds $500 at Park Place.
Sept. 15
My birthday is next week
A Georgia State student was arrested for alcoholic possession, under the age of 21 in Piedmont North Building A.
