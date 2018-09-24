Weekly Crime Blotters: Sep. 25

Sept. 13
You got a license for that?
A non-Georgia State person was arrested for selling alcohol and carrying a pistol without a license at Woodruff Park at 8:40 p.m.
Sept. 14
Thatâ€™s 20 points right there!
A Georgia State staff member reported a person hit by an automobile at the Blue lot at 3:22 p.m.
Sept. 18
It all happened so fast
Someone not affiliated with Georgia State reported a robbery by sudden snatching at Woodruff Park at 4:00 p.m.
Sept. 19
Someone needs to review their boundaries
A trespass warning was issued to a person not affiliated with Georgia State at Sparks Hall at 4:41 p.m.
Sept. 20
Three not-so-blind mice
Three Georgia State students reported a suspicious person at Piedmont North at 7:46 p.m.
Bullying is so 2008
A Georgia State students reported another person threatening or harassing them at the University Lofts.
