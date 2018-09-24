Weekly Crime Blotters: Sep. 25

Sept. 13

You got a license for that?

A non-Georgia State person was arrested for selling alcohol and carrying a pistol without a license at Woodruff Park at 8:40 p.m.

Sept. 14

Thatâ€™s 20 points right there!

A Georgia State staff member reported a person hit by an automobile at the Blue lot at 3:22 p.m.

Sept. 18

It all happened so fast

Someone not affiliated with Georgia State reported a robbery by sudden snatching at Woodruff Park at 4:00 p.m.

Sept. 19

Someone needs to review their boundaries

A trespass warning was issued to a person not affiliated with Georgia State at Sparks Hall at 4:41 p.m.

Sept. 20

Three not-so-blind mice

Three Georgia State students reported a suspicious person at Piedmont North at 7:46 p.m.

Bullying is so 2008

A Georgia State students reported another person threatening or harassing them at the University Lofts.