Weekly Crime Blotters: Sep. 17

SEP. 10
Why so close to the station?
A Georgia State student reported suspicious activity or behavior at One Park Place at 9:02 a.m.
Cue Michelle Tanner…how rude!!
A Georgia state student reported another student for simple assault and harassing and intimidating a person at Patton Hall.
Hide yo kids
There is an active arrest warrant out for a person not affiliated with Georgia State for “cruelty to children.”
SEP. 11
WOOOORLD STAR
A Georgia State student reported a fight between two or more persons at Patton Hall at 8:10 p.m.
Library card declined?
A member of Georgia State staff reported a financial card forgery at Library North at 1:03 p.m.
SEP. 12
It’s quiet hours…
Two Georgia State students were reported for being “disorderly persons” at Piedmont North Building at 2:51 a.m.
