Weekly Crime Blotters: Sep. 17

SEP. 10

Why so close to the station?

A Georgia State student reported suspicious activity or behavior at One Park Place at 9:02 a.m.

Cue Michelle Tanner…how rude!!

A Georgia state student reported another student for simple assault and harassing and intimidating a person at Patton Hall.

Hide yo kids

There is an active arrest warrant out for a person not affiliated with Georgia State for “cruelty to children.”

SEP. 11

WOOOORLD STAR

A Georgia State student reported a fight between two or more persons at Patton Hall at 8:10 p.m.

Library card declined?

A member of Georgia State staff reported a financial card forgery at Library North at 1:03 p.m.

SEP. 12

It’s quiet hours…

Two Georgia State students were reported for being “disorderly persons” at Piedmont North Building at 2:51 a.m.