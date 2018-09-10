Weekly Crime Blotters: Sep.10

Sept. 1
Thatâ€™s not Nyquil…
A Georgia State student was arrested for underage alcohol possession in the University Commons at around 3 a.m.
Sept. 4
Whatâ€™s yours is mine.
A theft of less than $500 was reported in the Urban Life building.
Back to driverâ€™s ed
A non-GSU person was arrested for driving on a suspended license at Piedmont Avenue and John Wesley Dobbs.
Care to share?
A non-GSU person was arrested for drinking in public in Woodruff Park.
Sept. 5
Can you lend a hand?
GSUPD performed an agency assist off campus in the afternoon following a studentâ€™s complaint.
Unsportsmanlike conduct
A student reported a theft of less than $1,500 at the GSU Sports Arena.
Sept. 6
Febreze wonâ€™t help hereâ€¦
The odor of marijuana was reported in the University Commons Building A just after midnight.
