Weekly Crime Blotters: Sep.10

Sept. 1

Thatâ€™s not Nyquil…

A Georgia State student was arrested for underage alcohol possession in the University Commons at around 3 a.m.

Sept. 4

Whatâ€™s yours is mine.

A theft of less than $500 was reported in the Urban Life building.

Back to driverâ€™s ed

A non-GSU person was arrested for driving on a suspended license at Piedmont Avenue and John Wesley Dobbs.

Care to share?

A non-GSU person was arrested for drinking in public in Woodruff Park.

Sept. 5

Can you lend a hand?

GSUPD performed an agency assist off campus in the afternoon following a studentâ€™s complaint.

Unsportsmanlike conduct

A student reported a theft of less than $1,500 at the GSU Sports Arena.

Sept. 6

Febreze wonâ€™t help hereâ€¦

The odor of marijuana was reported in the University Commons Building A just after midnight.