Weekly Crime Blotters: Oct. 8

Oct. 1
Illusion Skill: 100
A Georgia State student reported a theft by deception at 92 Piedmont Ave.
He couldnâ€™t make it
A person not affiliated with Georgia State was arrested on the charge of urinating in public. A trespass warning was issued to the person.
Oct. 2
Kourtney, youâ€™re the least interesting to look at
A Georgia State student reported a verbal confrontation between two or more people at Courtland Street and Auburn Avenue.
Walk in a straight line please
Someone reported a person not affiliated with Georgia State for being disorderly while under the influence.
Oct. 4
This ainâ€™t James Bond
Two people not affiliated with Georgia State were arrested at Langdale Hall on the charges of carrying weapons on school property and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
Isnâ€™t that every art student?
A Georgia State person reported a suspicious person at the Arts and Humanities building at 3:51 p.m.
