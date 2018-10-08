Weekly Crime Blotters: Oct. 8

Oct. 1

Illusion Skill: 100

A Georgia State student reported a theft by deception at 92 Piedmont Ave.

He couldnâ€™t make it

A person not affiliated with Georgia State was arrested on the charge of urinating in public. A trespass warning was issued to the person.

Oct. 2

Kourtney, youâ€™re the least interesting to look at

A Georgia State student reported a verbal confrontation between two or more people at Courtland Street and Auburn Avenue.

Walk in a straight line please

Someone reported a person not affiliated with Georgia State for being disorderly while under the influence.

Oct. 4

This ainâ€™t James Bond

Two people not affiliated with Georgia State were arrested at Langdale Hall on the charges of carrying weapons on school property and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Isnâ€™t that every art student?

A Georgia State person reported a suspicious person at the Arts and Humanities building at 3:51 p.m.