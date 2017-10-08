Weekly Crime Blotters: Oct. 3

Sept. 27

I’ll see you at three o’clock

Two non-Georgia State affiliates were arrested for fighting in public at Pryor St.

Battery charger

A Georgia State student was a victim of simple battery at the corner of J.W. Dobbs and Courtland St.

Sept. 28

Popping bottles

A non-Georgia State affiliate was arrested for driving under the influence at the corner of Piedmont and J.W. Dobbs

Sept. 29

Violating the trespasser

A non-Georgia State affiliate was issued a trespassing warning nearby Langdale Hall.

You want to go to war, Rant?

A non-Georgia State affiliate was arrested at Courtland Street for outstanding warrants.

Issa scam

A Georgia state student was a victim of criminal receipt of goods and service fraud off of campus.

$1,500 for the coat

A Georgia State faculty member complained about theft of property at Langdale Hall that was for $1,500 or less.

