Weekly Crime Blotters: Oct. 3
Sept. 27
I’ll see you at three o’clock
Two non-Georgia State affiliates were arrested for fighting in public at Pryor St.
Battery charger
A Georgia State student was a victim of simple battery at the corner of J.W. Dobbs and Courtland St.
Sept. 28
Popping bottles
A non-Georgia State affiliate was arrested for driving under the influence at the corner of Piedmont and J.W. Dobbs
Sept. 29
Violating the trespasser
A non-Georgia State affiliate was issued a trespassing warning nearby Langdale Hall.
You want to go to war, Rant?
A non-Georgia State affiliate was arrested at Courtland Street for outstanding warrants.
Issa scam
A Georgia state student was a victim of criminal receipt of goods and service fraud off of campus.
$1,500 for the coat
A Georgia State faculty member complained about theft of property at Langdale Hall that was for $1,500 or less.
