Weekly Crime Blotters: Oct. 22

Oct. 16

Itâ€™s a free country, damnit!

A person not affiliated with Georgia State was arrested at Hurt Park for selling alcohol without a license.

Oct. 17

Youâ€™ve been hit by a smooth criminal.

A Georgia State student reported a theft valued at $1,500 or less in Classroom South.

Whoâ€™s snitchinâ€™?

A Georgia State student gave information to an officer at the University Commons at 11:06 a.m.

The next flight to Canada, please.

A person not affiliated with Georgia State was arrested on a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana at Piedmont Avenue and Auburn Avenue.

Oct. 18

Look man, my hearing aid was turned off, okay?

Someone not affiliated with Georgia State was arrested at Aderhold Learning Center on a charge of trespassing after receiving prior notice.