Weekly Crime Blotters: Oct.2

Sept. 22
â€˜Tis but a scratch!
A Georgia State student was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended license at the Piedmont North parking deck after a hit-and-run accident.
Sept. 24
Your friends at the Library Plaza are thinking of you <3
A Georgia State student was arrested on a charge of marijuana possession at T Deck.
When you forget to get Momâ€™s signature
A Georgia State student was arrested on a charge of forgery in the first degree at Student Center West. A trespass warning was issued to the person.
Sept. 28
What new club is this?
Six Georgia State students were reported for suspicious activity at M Deck at 12:20 a.m.
Coding isnâ€™t just for CIS majors
It was reported that a Georgia State student violated the student conduct code at the University Commons.
