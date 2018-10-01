Weekly Crime Blotters: Oct.2

Sept. 22

â€˜Tis but a scratch!

A Georgia State student was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended license at the Piedmont North parking deck after a hit-and-run accident.

Sept. 24

Your friends at the Library Plaza are thinking of you <3

A Georgia State student was arrested on a charge of marijuana possession at T Deck.

When you forget to get Momâ€™s signature

A Georgia State student was arrested on a charge of forgery in the first degree at Student Center West. A trespass warning was issued to the person.

Sept. 28

What new club is this?

Six Georgia State students were reported for suspicious activity at M Deck at 12:20 a.m.

Coding isnâ€™t just for CIS majors

It was reported that a Georgia State student violated the student conduct code at the University Commons.