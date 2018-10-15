Weekly Crime Blotters: Oct. 15

Oct. 6

I think you dropped something

A member of the Georgia State staff reported an abandonment of drugs at 57 Forsyth St.

Oct. 8

#FirstWorldProbz

A Georgia State student reported someone using their telephone for annoying purposes off campus at 12:06 p.m.

Weâ€™re just old souls

Two Georgia State students were arrested on a charge of alcohol possession under the age of 21 at Piedmont Central.

Oct. 9

Yes, it is I, Beyonce

Someone not affiliated with Georgia State was arrested at Classroom South on a charge of providing a false name to law enforcement officers. A trespass warning was issued to the person.

Oct. 11

Itâ€™s opposite day!

Someone not affiliated with Georgia State was reported driving the wrong way on a one-way street on Courtland Street and Gilmer Street.