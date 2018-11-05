Weekly Crime Blotters: Nov. 5

Oct. 29
Canâ€™t I just pay the ticket?
Two non-student offenders were arrested around 4 p.m on a charge of marijuana possession in Hurt Park.
Urban exploration
A trespass warning was issued to a non-student around 8:30 a.m. in the Urban Life building.
Oct. 31
A lost trick-or-treater
A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State student at 10:10 a.m. in Student Center East.
Thatâ€™s not candy!
Two people were arrested on a charge of possession and use of drug-related objects in the morning on Forsyth Street.
Nov. 1
The Halloween after-party
A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication, urinating in public and drinking in public during the evening on Broad Street and Walton Street.
Join the Discussion