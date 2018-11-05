Vote this Nov. 6!
Crime, News

Weekly Crime Blotters: Nov. 5

On November 5, 2018 â€¢ By
Photo by Unique Rodriguez | The Signal

Oct. 29

Canâ€™t I just pay the ticket?

Two non-student offenders were arrested around 4 p.m on a charge of marijuana possession in Hurt Park.

Vote this Nov. 6!

Urban exploration

A trespass warning was issued to a non-student around 8:30 a.m. in the Urban Life building.

Oct. 31

A lost trick-or-treater

A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State student at 10:10 a.m. in Student Center East.

Thatâ€™s not candy!

Two people were arrested on a charge of possession and use of drug-related objects in the morning on Forsyth Street.

Nov. 1

The Halloween after-party

A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication, urinating in public and drinking in public during the evening on Broad Street and Walton Street.

Be the first to comment

Join the Discussion

Copyright © 2018 | Georgia State Signal | By Daniel Varitek