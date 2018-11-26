Weekly Crime Blotters: Nov. 26

Nov. 15

A place to recharge

A Georgia State student was reported for simple battery against another student at 3:42 a.m. at the University Lofts.

Prank calls are getting out of hand…

A Georgia State student reported that they received terroristic threats and harassment off campus at 1:29 p.m.

Remember to rerack those weights!

A Georgia State student reported lost or mislaid property at the Student Recreation Center at 1:29 p.m.

This Thanksgiving Iâ€™m thankful for your stuff!

A Georgia State student reported a theft of $1,500 or less at the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies at 2:15 p.m.

Kickboxing classes cost extra

A Georgia State student reported that they were the victim of an aggravated battery at the Student Recreation Center at 7:01 a.m.