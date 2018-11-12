Weekly Crime Blotters: Nov. 12

Nov. 4
Cheaper than Goodwill
A student reported their laundry stolen at 4:38 p.m. in the University Commons Building A.
Nov. 6
Doyouknowwheremycaris? *burp*
A non-student was arrested for drinking in public and was issued a trespass warning at T Deck at 5:34 p.m.
Nov. 7
Wake and bake
A Georgia State student was arrested in Library Plaza around 9 a.m. on a charge of marijuana possession.
Just practicing my donuts
A Georgia State student was arrested in the University Lofts parking deck at 11:38 a.m. for reckless driving.
Nov. 8
Arrest me? While Iâ€™m at a picnic?
A non-student was arrested for an outstanding warrant in Hurt Park at 1 p.m.
Mustâ€™ve been two or three textbooks
A faculty member reported a theft of less than $1,500 in Classroom South at 9:46 a.m.
Join the Discussion