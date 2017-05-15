Weekly Crime Blotters: May 15



May 8

Creepin’ Daily

A Georgia State staffer reported suspicious activity in Sparks Hall. The investigation is active.

Yet another thief!

Property worth less than $1500 was stolen at the Georgia State Sports Arena. The victim was a Georgia State student and the case is active.

My bike…

A Georgia State student’s bike, worth $1500, was stolen. The theft took place at the Aderhold Learning Center and the case remains open.

I got the goods

Two non Georgia State offenders were arrested for possession of Marijuana. The arrest took place at the Underground Plaza.

Long time coming

A non Georgia State offender was arrested for outstanding warrants. The arrest took place in Woodruff Park.

May 9

I just wanted waffles!

A trespass warning was issued to a non Georgia State offender at a Waffle House. The case has been cleared.

Book ‘em

Police provided agency assistance for an arrest on Fulton Street. The offender has not been identified.

May 10

You don’t belong here

A trespass warning was issued to a non Georgia State offender at Student Center East. The case is closed.

All the offenses

A non Georgia State offender was arrested for possession of controlled substances and outstanding warrants. The arrest took place at John Wesley Dobbs NE.

Blame it on MJ

Police arrested a non Georgia State offender for possession of Marijuana, attempted entry and trespassing. The arrest took place in the University lofts.

Go home you’re drunk…on second thought..

Police arrested a non Georgia State offender for driving the wrong way on a one way street, evading police and driving under the influence. The arrest took place on John Wesley Dobbs Avenue at Courtland Street.

May 11

What are you doing here?

A non Georgia State offender was issued a trespass warning in Patton Hall. The case is cleared.

My ride!

A Georgia State student’s motor vehicle was stolen by a non Georgia State offender on Lower Wall St. The case remains open.