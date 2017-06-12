Weekly Crime Blotters: June12

June 3

Smoke and mirrors

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for the possession of marijuana and providing a false address, name and date of birth. The arrest took place at a Waffle House.

Give me the deets

A Georgia State staff member provided information for an officer at Piedmont Central. The case is active.

June 4

Why must you steal?

Property was stolen from the University Commons. The property was valued at $1500 and the case is active.

June 5

Suspicious much..

A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State offender at Student Center East. The case has been cleared.

What seems to be the problem?

Agency assistance was provided for Georgia State staff victim on Glimer at Piedmont SE. The case has been cleared.

Cash money or nah?

A Georgia State staffer reported forged money in Library North. The case remains open.

Creepin’ about

Suspicious activity was reported at an information desk on the Atlanta campus. The case is still active.

June 6

Not too simple

A Georgia State victim suffered from simple battery at the University Commons. The case is active.

You better leave

A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State suspect at the Georgia State Stadium Complex. The case is active.

June 7

A thief in our midst!

Larceny was committed at the E Parking Lot on the Atlanta campus. The case remains open.

June 8

Heed my warning

A non-Georgia State offender was issued a trespass warning at the Science Annex addition on the Atlanta campus. The case has been cleared.

Taste the feeling..of arrest

Police arrested a non-Georgia State offender on Jesse Hill Jr/Coca Cola Pl. The arrest was a part of an agency assist.

Just let me have my weed

Police arrested a non-Georgia State offender for possessing an ounce of marijuana and obstructing the police. The incident occurred at Piedmont NE at J.W Dobbs.

Leave the premises

A non-Georgia State offender was issued a trespass warning at the Arts and Humanities building. The case has been cleared.