Weekly Crime Blotters: July 31

July 24

Could it be drugs?

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested at Peachtree SW and Wall St. The arrest was over possession of controlled substances.

Troublemaker

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for obstruction of police, carrying weapons on school property and being issued a trespass warning. The arrest took place at Student Center East.

Just a little flustered is all..

A emotionally disturbed person was arrested for simple assault against a non-Georgia State victim. The arrest took place on Broad St. and Walton St. NW.

I lost my thing!

A Georgia State student’s property was either lost or stolen at Courtland St. The property was valued over $500, but whether the property was stolen has not been determined.

Slingin’ Dope

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for possession of controlled substances and intent to distribute marijuana. The arrest took place at Woodruff Park.

July 25

Yes, I do have weed on me

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for marijuana possession. The arrest took place on Woodruff Ave.

Lost or stolen?

A Georgia State complainant reported a property as lost or stolen at Decatur Parking Lot three. The arrest took place on the Decatur campus.

July 26

Just passing through

A non-Georgia State offender trespassed for an unlawful purpose at Student Center West. The case has been cleared.

July 27

Would you back off!?

A Georgia State faculty member was harassed and threatened at the Suntrust Building on the Atlanta campus. The case is active.

Don’t touch the weed, please.

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for possession of marijuana. The arrest took place at Woodruff Park.

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for simple assault and battery. The arrest took place on Forsyth St. NW.

Mess with my weed and I’ll mess with you!

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for possession of marijuana and obstruction of police. The arrest took place at Woodruff Park.

