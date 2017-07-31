Weekly Crime Blotters: July 31

July 24
Could it be drugs?
A non-Georgia State offender was arrested at Peachtree SW and Wall St. The arrest was over possession of controlled substances.
Troublemaker
A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for obstruction of police, carrying weapons on school property and being issued a trespass warning. The arrest took place at Student Center East.
Just a little flustered is all..
A emotionally disturbed person was arrested for simple assault against a non-Georgia State victim. The arrest took place on Broad St. and Walton St. NW.
I lost my thing!
A Georgia State student’s property was either lost or stolen at Courtland St. The property was valued over $500, but whether the property was stolen has not been determined.
Slingin’ Dope
A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for possession of controlled substances and intent to distribute marijuana. The arrest took place at Woodruff Park.
July 25
Yes, I do have weed on me
A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for marijuana possession. The arrest took place on Woodruff Ave.
Lost or stolen?
A Georgia State complainant reported a property as lost or stolen at Decatur Parking Lot three. The arrest took place on the Decatur campus.
July 26
Just passing through
A non-Georgia State offender trespassed for an unlawful purpose at Student Center West. The case has been cleared.
July 27
Would you back off!?
A Georgia State faculty member was harassed and threatened at the Suntrust Building on the Atlanta campus. The case is active.
Don’t touch the weed, please.
A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for possession of marijuana. The arrest took place at Woodruff Park.
A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for simple assault and battery. The arrest took place on Forsyth St. NW.
Mess with my weed and I’ll mess with you!
A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for possession of marijuana and obstruction of police. The arrest took place at Woodruff Park.
