Weekly Crime Blotters: July 17

July 11
They stole my ride!
A Georgia State student’s vehicle was stolen at the U-Parking Lot. The case is still active.
July 12
Oh, There it is!
Police recovered a stolen vehicle at the Citizens Trust building. The case has been cleared.
Thief on deck
Property form a Georgia State student’s vehicle was stolen on the T-Parking Deck. The case is active.
Lock your doors before you leave home
Property valued at $500 was stolen from a Georgia State student’s residents at the University Lofts. The case is active.
July 14
Living on the edge
A non-Georgia State offender was arrested in Edgewood at Park Pl.
