Weekly Crime Blotters: July 17

July 11

They stole my ride!

A Georgia State student’s vehicle was stolen at the U-Parking Lot. The case is still active.

July 12

Oh, There it is!

Police recovered a stolen vehicle at the Citizens Trust building. The case has been cleared.

Thief on deck

Property form a Georgia State student’s vehicle was stolen on the T-Parking Deck. The case is active.

Lock your doors before you leave home

Property valued at $500 was stolen from a Georgia State student’s residents at the University Lofts. The case is active.

July 14

Living on the edge

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested in Edgewood at Park Pl.

