Weekly Crime Blotters: Aug. 21

Aug. 14

Double arrest

Georgia State police arrested a non-Georgia State offender for possession of marijuana and outstanding warrants. The arrest took place at Woodruff Park.

I am a possessor of weed

Trouble at the Rialto

A non-Georgia State victim reported a case of larceny at the Rialto. The case is active.

Aug. 15

Bad news.

A Georgia State victim reported a case of sexual battery. The incident took place in Sparks Hall and the case is active.

And who might you be? (ft. Weed)

A non-Georgia State offender was issued a trespass warning at the T Parking Deck on the Atlanta campus. The offender was also arrested for possession of marijuana.

Urban. Life. Weed.

A Georgia State student was arrested for possession of marijuana. The arrest took place in the Urban Life Building.

Aug. 16

Yes we have weed.

Two Georgia State students were reported to be in possession of marijuana. The students were in the University Lofts and the case has been cleared.

Aug. 17

A drink in the park

Two Georgia State offenders were arrested for drinking in public. The arrest took place in Woodruff Park.

Aug. 18

It’s too loud, call the cops!

A complainant reported two non-Georgia State offenders to the police due to loud radio play at the University Commons. The two offenders were also issued trespass warnings and the case is cleared.

Stranger at the commons

A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State offender at the University Commons. The case is cleared.

Theft from my auto

A Georgia State students property was stolen from their vehicle at the J Parking Deck NE on the Atlanta campus. The case is active.

