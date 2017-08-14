Weekly Crime Blotters: Aug. 14

Aug. 7

You definitely shouldn’t be driving

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for driving while their license was suspended. The arrest took place in Decatur at Pryor St. SE.

Thieves are in our midst

A Georgia State student’s property valued at $1500 was stolen. The perpetrator was arrested at the Suntrust Building.

Meanwhile on the Decatur campus…

A Georgia State staff member reported a case of larceny on the Decatur campus in the B. Building. The case is active.

Let me in!!

An unidentified individual attempted to force their way into the C. Building on the Decatur campus. The case is active.

Aug. 8

And who might you be?

A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State offender at Student Center East. The case is cleared.

Intruder Alert!

A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State offender at the Sports Arena. The case is cleared.

Aug. 9

Not their best moment..

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for drinking in public and an outstanding felony warrant. The arrest took place in Woodruff Park.

Yo, get outta here

A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State offender on the S Parking Deck of the Atlanta campus. The case is closed.

Aug. 10

Yes, I do smoke weed indeed.

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for possession and utilization of weed and drug related objects. The arrest took place on Forsyth Street NW.

Ganja v.s Peachtree Street

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for possession of marijuana. The arrest took place on Peachtree Street.

Just another marijuana arrest..

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for possession of marijuana. The arrest took place on Forsyth Street NW.

Drugs and warrants

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for possession of controlled substances and outstanding warrants. The arrest took place in Calhoun Park.

