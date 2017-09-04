Weekly Crime Blotter: Sept. 4

Aug. 28

Leave me alone

A Georgia State staff member reported a threatening and harassing person at the Child Development Center.

Just making a living

A Non-Georgia State affiliate was arrested for possession of marijuana with the -intent to distribute at Piedmont NE on John Wesley Dobbs NE.

I will shank you

A non-Georgia State affiliate was arrested for threatening assault with knife in Woodruff Park.

Aug. 29

Drunk in cars

A non-Georgia State affiliate was arrested for driving with their ability impaired by alcohol on Auburn Ave NE.

Drunk in love

A non-Georgia State affiliate was arrested for being drunk in public by being boisterousness, profane, loud, and indecent in the A parking deck.

Give me back my stuff

A Georgia State faculty member reported larceny at the Suntrust Building. The case in currently active.

Doped up

A Georgia State student was arrested for the possess of an ounce or less of marijuana and trespassing with a non-Georgia State affiliate.

Aug. 30

Get off my lawn

A non-Georgia State person was arrested for trespassing after receiving prior notice at Student Center West.

You’re a criminal

A Georgia State affiliate was arrested for criminal damage to property that exceeds $500 at Peachtree and Luckie NW.

Sept. 1

Not my kind of ballgame

A Georgia State staff member complained of a theft from the Georgia State Stadium at the value of $1500 or Less.

