Weekly Crime Blotter: Sept. 4

Aug. 28
Leave me alone
A Georgia State staff member reported a threatening and harassing person at the Child Development Center.
Just making a living
A Non-Georgia State affiliate was arrested for possession of marijuana with the -intent to distribute at Piedmont NE on John Wesley Dobbs NE.
I will shank you
A non-Georgia State affiliate was arrested for threatening assault with knife in Woodruff Park.
Aug. 29
Drunk in cars
A non-Georgia State affiliate was arrested for driving with their ability impaired by alcohol on Auburn Ave NE.
Drunk in love
A non-Georgia State affiliate was arrested for being drunk in public by being boisterousness, profane, loud, and indecent in the A parking deck.
Give me back my stuff
A Georgia State faculty member reported larceny at the Suntrust Building. The case in currently active.
Doped up
A Georgia State student was arrested for the possess of an ounce or less of marijuana and trespassing with a non-Georgia State affiliate.
Aug. 30
Get off my lawn
A non-Georgia State person was arrested for trespassing after receiving prior notice at Student Center West.
You’re a criminal
A Georgia State affiliate was arrested for criminal damage to property that exceeds $500 at Peachtree and Luckie NW.
Sept. 1
Not my kind of ballgame
A Georgia State staff member complained of a theft from the Georgia State Stadium at the value of $1500 or Less.
