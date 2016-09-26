Weekly Crime Blotter: Sept. 26

Sept. 21

No playin’

A Georgia State student reported a stranger getting into their car and assaulting them in the GSU Football Practice Field. The case is still active and police are investigating the incident.

Wrong place and time!

A non-Georgia State individual was arrested by Georgia State police after being found carrying a weapon in the Piedmont North General Area.

Sept. 22

You looking at me?

A Georgia State student reported of being harassed and intimidated by another student on the Atlanta campus. GSUPD is still investigating the incident.

Smells funny…

A Georgia State staff member reported a student to police after smelling marijuana on him in Piedmont North building B. The case has been cleared.