Weekly Crime Blotter: Sept. 19

By: The Signal
Posted: September 19, 2016
Sept. 14

Here again?

A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State individual after he was found roaming around in the Aderhold Learning Center. The case has been cleared.

 

Sept 15

Should I stay or should I go?

A non-Georgia State person had to be removed by police from the College of Law after failing to leave the building despite GSUPD’s trespass warning. The incident took place around 9:30 in the morning.

 

Grand Theft Auto!

A Georgia State student from the Decatur campus reported seeing two university students in a car acting suspiciously around noon. The case is still being investigated by campus police.

 

A purse to go

A Clarkston campus student reported a non-Georgia State person snatching her purse while she was in the parking lot. The case is still active.

