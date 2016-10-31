Weekly Crime Blotter: Oct. 31

Oct. 24

NoTrust building

A member of the Georgia State faculty reported a suspicious person lurking near the SunTrust building around 3 p.m. The case is still active under investigation.

Oct. 25

Caught in the act

A Georgia State staff member was the victim of a criminal attempt of automobile entry by an unknown suspect at Park Place near Auburn Ave. The case is under active investigation.

Oct. 26

Trying to get lucky

A Georgia State student was the victim of a sexual battery assault on Luckie Street near Forsyth Street. The assault occurred in the morning and is still under active investigation.

Smells fishy…

A Georgia State student reported three fellow students as suspects to the odor of marijuana wafting in University Commons Building C. The case has since been cleared.

Misunderstanding

At Clarkston campus’s LRC, a Georgia State student suspected of disorderly conduct was ruled out as a suspect in the case. The case has since been cleared.

Oct. 27

Into harm’s way

A non-Georgia State student was arrested at Clarkston’s Public Safety Admin Building for unlawful trespassing and property damage. Two members of the Georgia State staff witnessed the act, and one reported the damage.