Weekly Crime Blotter: Oct. 30

Oct. 26

Didn’t spend that money!

A Georgia State student reported of having his credit card information stolen and forged. GSUPD is still investigating the case.

Who are you calling?

A student complained to police about someone using a phone in Piedmont North for an ‘annoying purpose.’ The case is still under investigation.

Oct. 27

He threatened me!

A staff member reported of feeling terrorized in Woodruff park around 3:30 p.m. GSUPD is still investigating.

Not so peachy

A student reported of having his belongings snatched on Peachtree Center Ave.

Oct. 28

Good deal

A Georgia State student was arrested in Piedmont Central for marijuana possession with an intent to distribute.

That’s rude!

Two students were victims of a verbal confrontation in Piedmont Central around 10:30 p.m. GSUPD is still looking into the case.

Oct. 29

Doesn’t look right…

A staff member of the College of Law reported suspicious activity to the university’s police department. The incident is still being investigated.

