Weekly Crime Blotter: Oct. 30

Oct. 26
Didn’t spend that money!
A Georgia State student reported of having his credit card information stolen and forged. GSUPD is still investigating the case.
Who are you calling?
A student complained to police about someone using a phone in Piedmont North for an ‘annoying purpose.’ The case is still under investigation.
Oct. 27
He threatened me!
A staff member reported of feeling terrorized in Woodruff park around 3:30 p.m. GSUPD is still investigating.
Not so peachy
A student reported of having his belongings snatched on Peachtree Center Ave.
Oct. 28
Good deal
A Georgia State student was arrested in Piedmont Central for marijuana possession with an intent to distribute.
That’s rude!
Two students were victims of a verbal confrontation in Piedmont Central around 10:30 p.m. GSUPD is still looking into the case.
Oct. 29
Doesn’t look right…
A staff member of the College of Law reported suspicious activity to the university’s police department. The incident is still being investigated.
