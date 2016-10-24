Weekly Crime Blotter Oct. 24

Oct. 17

Unclear intent

A non-Georgia State individual may have attempted suicide at the Library Plaza at Atlanta campus. The case has been cleared and is no longer under investigation.

Heightened peer pressure

Around 10 p.m., a Georgia State staff member filed a complaint which resulted in the arrest of eleven Georgia State students — nine suspects and two offenders — at Piedmont Central for possession of an ounce or less of marijuana.

An unauthorized protest

A trespass warning was issued to an unknown offender who crossed the free speech zone at Dunwoody campus. The case has since been cleared.

Oct. 18

Common thieves

A Georgia State student was victim to vehicle theft at the University Commons Parking Deck. The case is currently under active investigation.

Be on your best behavior

Around 9 p.m. at the University Plaza, a Georgia State student was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction of an LE officer.