Weekly Crime Blotter: Oct. 23

October 24, 2017

Oct. 17

Just gimme the fine!
GSUPD arrested a Georgia State student at T Deck for smoking weed around 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 18

I don’t feel safe…
A Georgia State student complained of being harassed and threatened in the university Commons on Wednesday. The case is still active.

Oct. 19

No drinking and partying
Two Georgia State students were arrested Thursday night in Piedmont Central for underage alcoholic possession.

Not too complicated
A Georgia State faculty member complained of simple battery outside the Suntrust building. GSUPD is still investigating the case.

Oct. 20

Quite the Touchdown
Three Georgia State staff members had their things stolen from their cars on Friday, at the Georgia State Stadium’s parking lot. The incident is still being investigated.

