Weekly Crime Blotter: Oct. 2

Sept. 28

Gone!

A Georgia State student reported having his stuff stolen from the Aderhold Learning Center around 11 a.m.

Feeling threatened…

A Georgia State staff member reported being harassed and threatened by a student. The incident took place in Langdale Hall and police are still investigating.

Sept. 29

Something’s not right!

Georgia State police reported to a call of three students acting in a disorderly manner in Piedmont North Building A. The case has been cleared.

Sept. 30

Boozin’

A Georgia State student was arrested for possessing alcohol and being under the drinking age. The arrest was made in the Commons Parking Deck after complaints by a university staff member.