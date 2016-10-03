FOLLOW US » gsusignal gsusignal gsusignal

Weekly Crime Blotter: Oct. 2

By: The Signal |
Posted: October 3, 2016
Sept. 28

Gone!

A Georgia State student reported having his stuff stolen from the Aderhold Learning Center around 11 a.m.

Feeling threatened…

A Georgia State staff member reported being harassed and threatened by a student. The incident took place in Langdale Hall and police are still investigating.

 

Sept. 29

Something’s not right!

Georgia State police reported to a call of three students acting in a disorderly manner in Piedmont North Building A. The case has been cleared.

 

Sept. 30

Boozin’

A Georgia State student was arrested for possessing alcohol and being under the drinking age. The arrest was made in the Commons Parking Deck after complaints by a university staff member.

