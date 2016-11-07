Weekly Crime Blotter: Nov. 7

Oct. 31

Run over

A Georgia State student was hit by an automobile between Decatur Street and Piedmont Avenue. An assistance agency rushed to aid the student, and the case has since been cleared.

Nov. 1

Armed for trouble

A non-Georgia State individual was arrested for carrying weapons on school property near the Citizens Trust Building at the Atlanta campus.

Nov. 2

Caught up with you

An non-Georgia State individual was arrested on two outstanding warrants. The arrest took place during the afternoon between Peachtree NW and Broad Street.

Take a stab at it

A case concerning a stabbed person was cleared by the involvement of a non-Georgia State individual near Jessie Hill Jr. Road and Auburn Avenue at the Atlanta campus.

Nov. 3

Screaming match

A verbal confrontation between a two or more individuals at night in the University Lofts resulted in an arrest after two Georgia State students complained.