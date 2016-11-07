Weekly Crime Blotter: Nov. 7

Oct. 31
Run over
A Georgia State student was hit by an automobile between Decatur Street and Piedmont Avenue. An assistance agency rushed to aid the student, and the case has since been cleared.
Nov. 1
Armed for trouble
A non-Georgia State individual was arrested for carrying weapons on school property near the Citizens Trust Building at the Atlanta campus.
Nov. 2
Caught up with you
An non-Georgia State individual was arrested on two outstanding warrants. The arrest took place during the afternoon between Peachtree NW and Broad Street.
Take a stab at it
A case concerning a stabbed person was cleared by the involvement of a non-Georgia State individual near Jessie Hill Jr. Road and Auburn Avenue at the Atlanta campus.
Nov. 3
Screaming match
A verbal confrontation between a two or more individuals at night in the University Lofts resulted in an arrest after two Georgia State students complained.