Weekly Crime Blotter: Nov. 28

Nov. 14

Fight club

Two Georgia State students are under active investigation for fist fighting in a public place off the Atlanta campus at 1 a.m. Neither have been charged of anything yet.

Disturbing threats

A Georgia State student complained hearing violent, terroristic threats around midnight at Piedmont Central. The case is under active investigation.

Nov. 15

Too much…

A Georgia State student attempted suicide in Kell Hall, Atlanta campus. The attempt took place in the afternoon before it was interrupted. Georgia State police is currently investigating the incident.

Snared in a heist

A Georgia State student was the victim of a robbery that took place on Gilmer Street by another Georgia State student and a non-Georgia State individual. The arrestees were armed with a gun on campus, and have so far been charged with obstruction of police, battery and convicted of felony.

Nov. 16

Tempered

At Newton campus in Building 1, a Georgia State student was charged with disorderly conduct towards another student. The case is under active investigation.