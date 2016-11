Nov. 21

Street Rat

A Georgia State student was the victim of a sexual battery assault on Decatur Street around 11 a.m. The case is under active investigation.

Overdue

A non-Georgia State student was arrested in the University Lofts parking deck at Atlanta campus for outstanding warrants and violation of a trespass warning. The case has since been resolved.

No incidents have been reported for Nov. 22 – 25.