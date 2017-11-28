Weekly Crime Blotter: Nov. 27

Nov. 16
Ain’t no rollin when she’s gone
A student complained of their bicycle being stolen near the E Parking Lot. GSUPD is still investigating the case.
Nov. 17
(Not) happy holidays!
A student was arrested in the University Commons for underage alcohol possession at 12:30 a.m.
Nov. 19
Get him!
A student fell victim to sexual battery while on John Wesley Dobbs around 7 p.m. Police are still investigating the incident.
Is that punishable?
GSUPD arrested a non-Georgia State individual on Edgewood at Courtland for littering in public.
Nov. 20
Students only!
A non-Georgia State individual was arrested in Classroom South after entering the building on prior trespass notice.
Nov. 21
It was a fight for the books!
A Georgia State student and a staff member were involved in a verbal confrontation in Library North around 5:30 p.m. The case has been cleared by GSUPD.
