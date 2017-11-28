HOT TOPICS

Weekly Crime Blotter: Nov. 27

November 28, 2017

Photo by Unique Rodriguez | The Signal

Nov. 16

Ain’t no rollin when she’s gone
A student complained of their bicycle being stolen near the E Parking Lot. GSUPD is still investigating the case.

Nov. 17

(Not) happy holidays!
A student was arrested in the University Commons for underage alcohol possession at 12:30 a.m.

Nov. 19

Get him!
A student fell victim to sexual battery while on John Wesley Dobbs around 7 p.m. Police are still investigating the incident.

Is that punishable?
GSUPD arrested a non-Georgia State individual on Edgewood at Courtland for littering in public.

Nov. 20

Students only!
A non-Georgia State individual was arrested in Classroom South after entering the building on prior trespass notice.

Nov. 21

It was a fight for the books!
A Georgia State student and a staff member were involved in a verbal confrontation in Library North around 5:30 p.m. The case has been cleared by GSUPD.

