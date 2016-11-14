FOLLOW US » gsusignal gsusignal gsusignal

Weekly Crime Blotter: Nov. 15

By: The Signal |
Posted: November 14, 2016
Nov. 7

Smuggled

A Georgia State student reported a theft of less than $500 that occurred between a Shell Station and John Wesley Dobbs road. The case is currently under investigation.

Nov. 8

Circus trick

A Georgia State student reported a stolen bicycle with an exceeding value of $500. The bicycle was found missing from the Student Recreation Center between 1 to 9 p.m. The case is still open under active investigation.

Nov. 9

Terrible threats

At a Waffle House near the Atlanta campus, a non-Georgia State individual filed a complaint of threats of violence with purpose of terrorizing. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. and was immediately reported. The case is still under active investigation.

Nov. 10

Crossing a fine line

A non-Georgia State individual was arrested at Classroom South on the Atlanta campus after a Georgia State student filed a complaint of trespassing. The individual trespassed after having already been issued a warning and notice.

Nov. 11

Weed ‘em out

A non-Georgia State individual was arrested around 3 a.m. for trespassing after prior notice and for possession and intent of distribution of marijuana. The arrest occurred in Patton Hall on the Atlanta campus.

