Weekly Crime Blotter: May 8

May 1

Midnight Brawl

Two non-Georgia State people were arrested at 3:38 AM for fighting in a public place and having outstanding warrants against them. This occurred on the corner of Auburn Avenue and Piedmont Avenue.

Sick and Crazy

A non-Georgia State person was reported as a “demented person” at 8:11 AM at the Georgia State Health Clinic. The situation has been cleared.

Demented in the Dorms

A Georgia State student was reported as a “demented person” by another Georgia State student at 4:54 PM. This occurred at Piedmont North Building B and has been cleared.

May 4

Missing

A report for a missing person was filed for a Georgia State student at 1:53 AM. The situation is currently active.

Just Going for a Jog

A demented person was found in the Student Recreation Center at 7:04 AM. The situation has been cleared.

Can’t Stay Away

A non-Georgia State person was arrested for trespassing after being issued a warning. This occurred at 2:10 PM in Student Center West.