Weekly Crime Blotter: May 29

May 22

What are ya doing here

A non-Georgia State student was issued a trespassing warning near the Classroom South Building on the Atlanta Campus. The case has been cleared.

May 23

Behavior issues

Two Georgia State students on the Alpharetta campus complained of disorderly conduct by another Georgia State student. The case is still active.

Bluntly illegal

A non-Georgia State student was arrested on Peachtree Street for the possession of marijuana, driving without a license, driving with a suspended registration and holding an outstanding warrant.

May 24

Aderhold Chillin’

A non-Georgia State student was issued a warning for trespassing near the Aderhold Learning Building on the Atlanta Campus. The case has been cleared.

Catch them outside, how ‘bout that

Six non-Georgia State students were caught fighting in a public space near Peachtree Center Avenue and Gilmer Street. The case was cleared and is now active again.

Summer plaza

A non-Georgia State student was caught trespassing near the Student Center East building on the Atlanta Campus. The case was cleared.

Stealing at the Rec

A Georgia State staff member complained of a theft with a value of $500 or less in the Student Recreational Center on the Atlanta Campus. The case is still under active investigation.

May 25

Decked out

non-Georgia State student was charged with simple battery in the G Parking Deck on the Atlanta campus. The case is still under active investigation.

Waiting around…

A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State student near the Georgia State Sports Arena. The case was previously cleared and is now active again.