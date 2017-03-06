Weekly Crime Blotter: March 6

Feb. 28
Stolen
A student complained of larceny in University Commons. The case is cleared.
March 1
STOP
A non-GSU student was issued a warning for criminal trespassing at the Urban Life Building.
Trifecta
A non-GSU student was arrested at Langdale Hall for obstruction of police and possessing an ounce or less of marijuana. They were also issued a warning for criminal trespassing.
West Side
A GSU staff member at Student Center West complained about a theft from the building with a value of $1500 or less. The case is still active.
T Job
A student complained of theft lost/mislaid property-$500 or less at T Parking Deck. The case is still active.
March 2
Weed at Woodruff
A non-GSU student was arrested for possession of and intent to sell marijuana at Woodruff Park.
You were told…
A staff member witnessed the arrest of a non-GSU student for criminal trespassing at the Aderhold Learning Center. The offender had already been issued a warning before.
Bad vibes
A student reported being emotionally disturbed at Clarkston parking lot 3. The case is still active.
