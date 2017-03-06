Weekly Crime Blotter: March 6



Feb. 28

Stolen

A student complained of larceny in University Commons. The case is cleared.

March 1

STOP

A non-GSU student was issued a warning for criminal trespassing at the Urban Life Building.

Trifecta

A non-GSU student was arrested at Langdale Hall for obstruction of police and possessing an ounce or less of marijuana. They were also issued a warning for criminal trespassing.

West Side

A GSU staff member at Student Center West complained about a theft from the building with a value of $1500 or less. The case is still active.

T Job

A student complained of theft lost/mislaid property-$500 or less at T Parking Deck. The case is still active.

March 2

Weed at Woodruff

A non-GSU student was arrested for possession of and intent to sell marijuana at Woodruff Park.

You were told…

A staff member witnessed the arrest of a non-GSU student for criminal trespassing at the Aderhold Learning Center. The offender had already been issued a warning before.

Bad vibes

A student reported being emotionally disturbed at Clarkston parking lot 3. The case is still active.