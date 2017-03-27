Weekly Crime Blotter: March 27



March 22

Get off your phone!!

A Georgia State staff member called GSUPD because an individual was “using [their] telephone for an annoying purpose.” The incident happened near the Atlanta campus last Wednesday and the case is still active.

ID please?

A non-Georgia affiliate was seen trespassing in Kell Hall on the Atlanta campus. The incident has currently been cleared.

Sipping “T”

A Non-Georgia State affiliate refused to leave T-Deck, after being told by GSUPD. The incident has currently been cleared.

“A” for effort

A Georgia State student reported a theft from the Clarkston Building A. Items stolen were categorized at lower than $1500. The incident is currently active.

I ain’t seen nothing

A Georgia State student complained of suspicious activity at the Dunwoody LRC. The incident is currently active.

March 23

Leave me alone

A Georgia State student complained of threatening and harassing gestures from another person in the Aderhold Learning Center on the Atlanta campus. The incident is currently active.

Hold on, we’re still setting up.

Two people were issued trespass warnings at the Georgia State Stadium Complex, formerly Turner Field, which is currently under construction. The individuals were not Georgia State affiliates.