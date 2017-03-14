Weekly Crime Blotter: March 14

March 7
Another Neighborhood’s Threat
A student filed a complaint of threats/harassment toward another person off campus. The case is still active.
Off-Campus Awfulness
A student filed a complaint of harassment and intimidation off campus. The case is still active.
Mo’ Money..
A student reported theft from buildings with a value of $1500 or less at Moe’s Restaurant. The case is still active.
E-mergency
A student reported theft from buildings with a value of $1500 or less from the Dunwoody E Building. The case is still active.
March 8
Neighborhood Threat
A student filed a complaint of threats/harassment of another person on Georgia State campus. The case is still active.
Warranty Voided
A non Georgia State suspect was arrested for an outstanding warrants/agency assist at Jesse Hill Jr./Armstrong Street.
Not a Misdemeanor Yet
A student was arrested for possession of an ounce or less of marijuana at the University Lofts after a complaint from a staff member.
Dude, Where’s My Car?
A student reported theft lost/mislaid property exceeding $500 in Clarkston Parking Lot 3. The case is still active.
H for Hustle
A student reported theft from buildings with a value of $1500 dollars or less from the Clarkston H Building. The case is still active.
Dunwoody Disorder
A staff member filed a disorderly person/student complaint at Dunwoody LRC. The case is still active.
Rental Policy
A staff member reported shoplifting exceeding $100 at the Dunwoody Campus Bookstore. The case is still active.
March 9
Sketchucation
A student reported suspicious activity/behavior at the College of Education with a staff member as a witness. The case is still active.
Free Agent
A non Georgia State suspect was cleared of agency assistance at Park Place.
Recreational Theft
A non Georgia State suspect was arrested for theft from buildings with a value of $1500 or less from the Student Recreation Center. The case is still active.
Taking Lot
A non Georgia State victim reported theft by taking in Dunwoody Parking Lot 5. The case is still active.
