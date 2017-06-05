Weekly Crime Blotter: June 5

May 30
You don’t even go here
A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State offender at the Urban Life Building. The case has been cleared.
Off campus fraud
A Georgia State staff member was the victim of credit card fraud in an off-campus situation, a case that is still active.
May 31
Bank crimes
Georgia State police assisted other officers in arresting a non-specified offender at the Suntrust Building.
Residents only
A non-Georgia State person was arrested for trespassing after receiving prior notice at Student Center East.
Don’t go outside if there’s a warrant on you
Off-campus, a non-Georgia State offender was arrested as a result of an outstanding felony warrant.
We told you before, don’t walk here
After receiving prior notice for trespassing, a non-Georgia State person was arrested for the same crime at the Georgia State Stadium Complex.
Thieves strike again
A non-Georgia State person complained of stolen services at a Waffle House, valued at $500 or less. The case is active.
Arrests can take a team
Georgia State police assisted in an arrest of non-Georgia State suspects on Peachtree St. The case has since been cleared.
June 1
Drivin’ through the city intoxicated
A non-Georgia State suspect was arrested at Peachtree at Lucky NW and charged with a DUI.
Trespassing
A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State person at the A Parking Deck. The case has been cleared.
Was lost but now I’m found…
Georgia State police assisted in an arrest of a non-Georgia State suspect at Woodruff Park. The offender had outstanding warrants.
What’s mine is not yours
A Georgia State staff member was the victim of attempted theft from the interior of a vehicle. The event ensued at the Health Clinic, and has since been cleared.
Caught!
A non-Georgia State person was arrested at the Rialto Theater by Georgia State police and other officers. The suspect was found as a result of outstanding warrants.
Found and arrested
On Barbara Asher Square, a non-Georgia State offender was arrested as a result of outstanding warrants.
Getting arrested kills your vibe
One non-Georgia State offender was arrested for marijuana possession at the Underground Plaza.
This was one crime hungry dude!
At Student Center East, a non-Georgia State suspect was arrested for trespassing after receiving prior notice, and for stealing items valued at $500 or less.
Where it all went wrong
At the Student Recreation Center, a non-Georgia State person was arrested for obstruction of police, not having the insurance required to operate a vehicle, driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration and driving while their license was suspended or revoked.
June 2
Trespassing in a pair
A trespass warning was issued to two non-Georgia State offenders at the J Parking Deck NE. The case has been cleared.
