Weekly Crime Blotter: June 5

May 30

You don’t even go here

A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State offender at the Urban Life Building. The case has been cleared.

Off campus fraud

A Georgia State staff member was the victim of credit card fraud in an off-campus situation, a case that is still active.

May 31

Bank crimes

Georgia State police assisted other officers in arresting a non-specified offender at the Suntrust Building.

Residents only

A non-Georgia State person was arrested for trespassing after receiving prior notice at Student Center East.

Don’t go outside if there’s a warrant on you

Off-campus, a non-Georgia State offender was arrested as a result of an outstanding felony warrant.

We told you before, don’t walk here

After receiving prior notice for trespassing, a non-Georgia State person was arrested for the same crime at the Georgia State Stadium Complex.

Thieves strike again

A non-Georgia State person complained of stolen services at a Waffle House, valued at $500 or less. The case is active.

Arrests can take a team

Georgia State police assisted in an arrest of non-Georgia State suspects on Peachtree St. The case has since been cleared.

June 1

Drivin’ through the city intoxicated

A non-Georgia State suspect was arrested at Peachtree at Lucky NW and charged with a DUI.

Trespassing

A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State person at the A Parking Deck. The case has been cleared.

Was lost but now I’m found…

Georgia State police assisted in an arrest of a non-Georgia State suspect at Woodruff Park. The offender had outstanding warrants.

What’s mine is not yours

A Georgia State staff member was the victim of attempted theft from the interior of a vehicle. The event ensued at the Health Clinic, and has since been cleared.

Caught!

A non-Georgia State person was arrested at the Rialto Theater by Georgia State police and other officers. The suspect was found as a result of outstanding warrants.

Found and arrested

On Barbara Asher Square, a non-Georgia State offender was arrested as a result of outstanding warrants.

Getting arrested kills your vibe

One non-Georgia State offender was arrested for marijuana possession at the Underground Plaza.

This was one crime hungry dude!

At Student Center East, a non-Georgia State suspect was arrested for trespassing after receiving prior notice, and for stealing items valued at $500 or less.

Where it all went wrong

At the Student Recreation Center, a non-Georgia State person was arrested for obstruction of police, not having the insurance required to operate a vehicle, driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration and driving while their license was suspended or revoked.

June 2

Trespassing in a pair

A trespass warning was issued to two non-Georgia State offenders at the J Parking Deck NE. The case has been cleared.