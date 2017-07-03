Weekly Crime Blotter: July 3

June 26
How many mids you got?
A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for possession of marijuana at Hurt Park.
Why you stealin’?
Property valued at $1500 or less was stolen from Sparks Hall. The victim was a Georgia State student and the case is active.
This is your final warning
A non-Georgia State offender was issued a trespass warning at the G Parking Deck on the Atlanta campus. The case has been cleared.
June 27
Whatchu pushin’ tho?
A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for possessing controlled substances. The arrest took place in the Underground Plaza.
June 28
Gettin’ rowdy
A non-Georgia State offender was arrested at Woodruff Park for disorderly conduct.
I can’t find my thing
A Georgia State student misplaced property valued at $500 or less in Library North. The case remains open.
Plenty of tree
A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for possession of marijuana. The arrest took place at Auburn Ave. at Park Place NE.
What’s poppin’ at Waffle House?
Agency assistance was provided to a Georgia State student at the Waffle House on Piedmont Ave. The case has been cleared.
June 29
Green leaves
A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for possession of marijuana. The arrest took place at Woodruff Park.
You’re not welcome here
A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State offender in the Library Plaza. The case has been cleared.
An unwanted guest
A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State offender at the Aderhold Learning Center.
Swiper no Swiping
A non-Georgia State victim had their purse snatched away with no force at the Smoothie King on Luckie Street. The case is still active.
June 30
Another trespasser
A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State offender at the North Parking Deck on the Atlanta campus. The case has been cleared.
