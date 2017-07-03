Weekly Crime Blotter: July 3

June 26

How many mids you got?

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for possession of marijuana at Hurt Park.

Why you stealin’?

Property valued at $1500 or less was stolen from Sparks Hall. The victim was a Georgia State student and the case is active.

This is your final warning

A non-Georgia State offender was issued a trespass warning at the G Parking Deck on the Atlanta campus. The case has been cleared.

June 27

Whatchu pushin’ tho?

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for possessing controlled substances. The arrest took place in the Underground Plaza.

June 28

Gettin’ rowdy

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested at Woodruff Park for disorderly conduct.

I can’t find my thing

A Georgia State student misplaced property valued at $500 or less in Library North. The case remains open.

Plenty of tree

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for possession of marijuana. The arrest took place at Auburn Ave. at Park Place NE.

What’s poppin’ at Waffle House?

Agency assistance was provided to a Georgia State student at the Waffle House on Piedmont Ave. The case has been cleared.

June 29

Green leaves

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for possession of marijuana. The arrest took place at Woodruff Park.

You’re not welcome here

A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State offender in the Library Plaza. The case has been cleared.

An unwanted guest

A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State offender at the Aderhold Learning Center.

Swiper no Swiping

A non-Georgia State victim had their purse snatched away with no force at the Smoothie King on Luckie Street. The case is still active.

June 30

Another trespasser

A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State offender at the North Parking Deck on the Atlanta campus. The case has been cleared.