Weekly Crime Blotter: July 10

July 2

Bystander not welcome

A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State offender at the N Parking Deck. The case has been cleared.

July 3

Don’t hurt me, man

A non-Georgia State person was the victim of visible bodily harm caused by a non-Georgia State suspect that was also reported as a demented person. The incident occurred at the Aderhold Learning Center and has since been cleared.

These halls weren’t made for smoking

A Georgia State student was charged with possession of marijuana at the University Lofts. The case is cleared.

An evening at the park

Georgia State police arrested a non-Georgia State student for possession of marijuana and drinking at a public place, which was Hurt Park.

A criminal trifecta

At the College of Business, a non-Georgia State student was arrested for three charges: simple battery against three Georgia State staff members, a trespass warning and obstruction of police.

Don’t walk the lofts

A trespass warning was issued to a non-Georgia State offender at the University Lofts. The case is cleared.

Weed on Broad St.

At Broad St. NW, a non-Georgia State person was charged with possession of marijuana. The case is cleared.

An ounce too many

On MLK SE., a non-Georgia State person was arrested for possession of an ounce or less of marijuana.

July 4

Thievin’ on the fourth

Four unknown suspects are wanted after $500 or less worth of services were stolen from the Waffle House on Piedmont Ave. The case is still active.

July 5

They tried it..

Georgia State police helped to arrest a non-Georgia State student after the offender attempted to steal items from a Georgia State student’s car in the Commons Parking Deck.

Fifth of July high

A non-Georgia State student was arrested for possession of marijuana at the Aderhold Learning Center.

Can’t stay away

At the Sports Arena, a non-Georgia State person was issued a trespass warning by Georgia State police and another agency. The case is cleared.

No hiding in the Underground

Georgia State police arrested a non-Georgia State person for possession of marijuana at the Underground Plaza. The case is cleared.

Tipsy in the Square

A non-Georgia State person was arrested at Barbara Asher Square for possession of marijuana and being drunk in public.

Off campus cannabis

Two students not of Georgia State were charged with possession of marijuana on Pryor St. The case is cleared.

July 6

Drinks in the park

Two non-Georgia State arrestees at Woodruff Park were charged with drinking in public.

Unknown arrest

Georgia State police assisted in an arrest of a non-Georgia State person on Broad ST. NW. The reason for arrest is unknown.

A troublemaker’s in town

At the Underground Plaza, a non-Georgia State student on warrant was arrested also for possession of marijuana and drinking in public.