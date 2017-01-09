Weekly News Briefs Jan. 9

Local

Four fire stations broken into in Gwinnett County

According to WSB-TV, four fire stations were broken into on Saturday night, Jan. 7, while firefighters were out working. The Gwinnett County firefighters discovered the break-in on Sunday morning when one of them noticed his gun missing. According to the Gwinnett County Fire spokesman, the stations have urged police departments to keep a watch on their parking lots, which have helped stopped break-ins in the past.

National

Fort Lauderdale shooter facing death penalty

Developing news from The Washington Post of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting and the alleged gunman, 26-year old Esteban Santiago, stated that he may be facing the death penalty in an announcement made by the Justice Department on Saturday night. The suspect went on a bloody rampage after flying from his hometown Anchorage Alaska to the Florida airport. Travelers are allowed to bring firearms in their checked bags under the pretenses that they’re unloaded, according to Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The airport re-opened on Saturday morning although some flights might have been cancelled or rerouted.

Global

Officials point to motives behind Russian hack

According to reports from CNN, the US Intelligence community found that Russian President Vladimir Putin played a role in the 2016 presidential election. The interference consisted of hacking Democratic groups and releasing that information to third party websites like Wikileaks. US Intelligence community assess Putin targeted Clinton most likely because he held a grudge against her for encouraging mass protests haunts his regime in late 2011 early 2012. In addition, Putin’s goal may have been to undermine faith in the US democratic process.