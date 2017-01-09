Weekly Crime Blotter: Jan. 9

Jan. 2

A walk that went south



A Georgia State student was the victim of an armed robbery on Butler St. SE on the Atlanta campus. Case is under active investigation.



Jan. 3

Citizens don’t trust



A Georgia State student filed a complaint for theft at Citizens Trust Building on the Atlanta campus. The case is still under active investigation.



Don’t walk here!



A non-Georgia State student was arrested for trespassing at the Clarkston Campus. The case is closed and trespasser has been arrested.



Jan. 4

Did you C anything?

A Georgia State student made a theft complaint from the Decatur C Building on the Atlanta campus. Case is still active under investigation.





Let’s not get physical

A verbal confrontation between two or more people occurred at University Lofts the complaint was made by a Georgia State student. The case has been cleared.





Not a present..

A Georgia State student made a complaint for a suspicious package at the SunTrust Building on the Atlanta campus. Case is still under investigation.