Weekly Crime Blotter: Jan. 6



Jan. 31

Sticky Fingers

A Georgia State student filed a complaint about stolen property exceeding $500 in value in the Arts and Humanities building. The case is still under active investigation.

Break-in

A Georgia State student parked in the Turner Field parking lot complained that their car was damaged and tampered with unlawfully. This case is still active.

Feb. 1

Car-part snatcher

A Georgia State student parked in the Turner Field parking lot complained of an attempted theft of some vehicle parts and accessories. This case is still under active investigation.

An ounce too much

A Georgia State University Commons resident was arrested for possession of marijuana after a staff member filed a complaint.

Cash me ousside…

Two Georgia State University Commons residents were involved in a verbal altercation in residence hall D.

Feb. 2

Campus Harassment

A Georgia State student complained of being harassed on Marietta Street. This case is still being actively investigated.

Who touched my stuff?

A Georgia State student parked in G Parking Deck filed a complaint after finding his property tampered with. This case is still under active investigation.

Feb. 3

Dorm room throwdown

Two Georgia State University residents were involved in an altercation at in Piedmont Central.