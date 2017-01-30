Weekly Crime Blotter: Jan 30

Jan. 24
Financial finesser
A Georgia State student complained about bad checks totaling over $1,500 in the Aderhold Learning Center. The case is still active.
Jan 25
Beer bust
An under-age Georgia State student and a non-Georgia State individual were arrested at the Shell Station across from University Commons for alcohol possession.
Caught red-handed
Two Georgia State staff members witnessed a non-Georgia State individual attempt to shoplift in Student Center West. The individual was arrested and issued a trespass warning.
Jan. 26
Bystanders welcome
A Georgia State student and non-Georgia State individual were arrested in the Urban Life Building for criminal trespassing and obstruction of police.
Leave a Reply