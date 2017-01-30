Weekly Crime Blotter: Jan 30



Jan. 24

Financial finesser

A Georgia State student complained about bad checks totaling over $1,500 in the Aderhold Learning Center. The case is still active.

Jan 25

Beer bust

An under-age Georgia State student and a non-Georgia State individual were arrested at the Shell Station across from University Commons for alcohol possession.

Caught red-handed

Two Georgia State staff members witnessed a non-Georgia State individual attempt to shoplift in Student Center West. The individual was arrested and issued a trespass warning.

Jan. 26

Bystanders welcome

A Georgia State student and non-Georgia State individual were arrested in the Urban Life Building for criminal trespassing and obstruction of police.